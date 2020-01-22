PAYCENT Price Tops $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One PAYCENT token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $48,150.00 and $81,881.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $305.50 or 0.03521920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00204421 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030440 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00130419 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT was first traded on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,364,156 tokens. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

