Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its holdings in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Paycom Software accounts for approximately 3.2% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 1.54% of Paycom Software worth $238,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 106.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC stock traded up $5.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.16. 174,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,668. Paycom Software Inc has a 52 week low of $134.50 and a 52 week high of $301.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.46 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.