Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) will announce $130.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.50 million and the lowest is $129.96 million. Paylocity reported sales of $104.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $567.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $564.50 million to $569.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $682.69 million, with estimates ranging from $677.46 million to $693.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $126.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.15 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $140.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.56, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.50. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $64.69 and a 12 month high of $145.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In related news, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 3,750 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,464,373.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 504,350 shares of company stock worth $58,701,709 in the last three months. 37.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Paylocity by 636.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,101,000 after acquiring an additional 654,996 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 8,106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,083,000 after purchasing an additional 264,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,227,000 after purchasing an additional 133,047 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,897,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,044,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

