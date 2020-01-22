Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,154,000 after acquiring an additional 33,143 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL remained flat at $$116.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,514,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,184,400. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day moving average of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $136.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total value of $575,261.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

