Paypal (PYPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Paypal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. Paypal has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.75.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

