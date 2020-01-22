PayPie (PPP) Trading Down 22.6% Over Last 7 Days

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for $0.0709 or 0.00000828 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, PayPie has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. PayPie has a market cap of $5.85 million and $116.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $282.66 or 0.03297994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00201440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00029557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00127116 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com.

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

