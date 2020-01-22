PDATA (PDATA) Reaches One Day Volume of $3,561.00

PDATA (CURRENCY:PDATA) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, PDATA has traded 41.6% lower against the US dollar. One PDATA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit and Coineal. PDATA has a market capitalization of $222,756.00 and $3,561.00 worth of PDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.49 or 0.03511903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00203625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00129901 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PDATA

PDATA’s total supply is 533,872,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,888,921 tokens. PDATA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PDATA’s official message board is medium.com/pdata-token. The official website for PDATA is www.opiria.io. The Reddit community for PDATA is /r/PDATA.

PDATA Token Trading

PDATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

