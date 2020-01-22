Peculium (PCL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $69,863.00

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded up 50.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Peculium has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Peculium has a market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $69,863.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peculium token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Peculium

PCL is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,259,469 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,039,555,577 tokens. Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Peculium is medium.com/@Peculium. The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Peculium is peculium.io.

Peculium Token Trading

Peculium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peculium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peculium using one of the exchanges listed above.

