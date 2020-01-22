Peerplays Hits One Day Trading Volume of $20,817.00 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Peerplays has a market cap of $855,136.00 and $20,817.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peerplays has traded down 21% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peerplays alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $290.89 or 0.03376489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00203026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00030062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127685 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.