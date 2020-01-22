Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,237 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Slack were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Slack by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the third quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the third quarter worth $36,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Slack during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WORK stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $22.14. 3,960,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,244,000. Slack has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. Slack’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WORK shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Slack in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,403,149.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,352,230 in the last three months.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

