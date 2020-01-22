Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Purchases 459 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $748,808,000. OZ Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 1,455,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,589 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after buying an additional 2,460,030 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,251,888,000 after buying an additional 1,910,506 shares during the period. 46.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.37. 10,032,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,763,266. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Vertical Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TH Capital raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

