Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,283,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,403,000 after acquiring an additional 92,880 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $258,055,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $95,648,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,100,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,020,000 after buying an additional 370,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after buying an additional 285,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $347,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,126,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,245 over the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $87.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,637. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $100.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.88 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.46.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.78 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.53.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

