PENG (PENG) Hits Market Cap of $113,002.00

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One PENG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. PENG has a total market cap of $113,002.00 and $1,571.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PENG has traded down 50.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.63 or 0.03504837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00204193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030420 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128900 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PENG Coin Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,178,720,363 coins and its circulating supply is 6,857,591,960 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io.

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

