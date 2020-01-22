Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) will announce sales of $24.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.94 million and the highest is $24.36 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital posted sales of $23.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year sales of $99.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $98.86 million to $99.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $106.61 million, with estimates ranging from $106.53 million to $106.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.53 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $473.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $106,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 175,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 52,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

