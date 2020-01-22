PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFSI. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of PFSI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,371. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $436.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 15.84%. On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Botein sold 60,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $1,844,400.00. Also, Chairman Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $460,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,628 shares of company stock worth $6,272,691. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 8.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,080,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,860,000 after purchasing an additional 472,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth $6,812,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth $7,065,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth $5,598,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth $3,047,000. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.