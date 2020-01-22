Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on PUB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.18. 2,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,337. The stock has a market cap of $557.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.68. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 32.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $110,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wolfgang T. N. Muelleck sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,372 shares of company stock worth $1,236,387 over the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $58,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

