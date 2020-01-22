pEOS Market Capitalization Tops $7.10 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One pEOS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Chaince and Bancor Network. pEOS has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $39,298.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded 42.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.60 or 0.03656507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00204314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00129251 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

pEOS Token Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. The official website for pEOS is peos.one. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one.

Buying and Selling pEOS

pEOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Chaince and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.