PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in PepsiCo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.86 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $142.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.85. The firm has a market cap of $196.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

