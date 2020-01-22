Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0431 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. 83,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,598. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.07 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 4,836.26% and a net margin of 95.55%.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

