PermRock Royalty Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE PRT remained flat at $$5.83 during trading on Wednesday. 8,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.67. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PermRock Royalty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

