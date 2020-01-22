PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.48.

Separately, ValuEngine raised PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get PetroChina alerts:

PTR stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,567. The firm has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.53. PetroChina has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.12 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.70%. Research analysts predict that PetroChina will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 1,003.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of PetroChina during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 5,888.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of PetroChina during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 604.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.