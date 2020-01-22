Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,424 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 73.8% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 390.0% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 50,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 20.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.