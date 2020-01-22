Phantomx Reaches Market Cap of $1,812.00 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $1,812.00 and $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded down 45.9% against the dollar. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, STEX, Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.15 or 0.01260358 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036378 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000186 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000803 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin.

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

