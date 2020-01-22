Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after buying an additional 4,879,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,382,000 after purchasing an additional 52,057 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,362,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,250,000 after purchasing an additional 539,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,006,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,072,000 after purchasing an additional 223,663 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.70. 1,442,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,664. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $92.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

