Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.875 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Phillips 66 Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Phillips 66 Partners has a payout ratio of 82.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.2%.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSXP traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.32. 561,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,626. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $47.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.93 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 51.83% and a return on equity of 45.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSXP. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

In related news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,958.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.