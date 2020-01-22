Phoenixcoin Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $260,219.00 and $135.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.32 or 0.01237849 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00053496 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036018 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00217632 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006790 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00072691 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001938 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

