Phore Tops One Day Trading Volume of $302.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $302.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.0701 or 0.00000814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007835 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000098 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000179 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,876,024 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Phore is phore.io.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, IDAX, Nanex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

