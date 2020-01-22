Pillar Price Reaches $0.0200 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Pillar has a market cap of $5.19 million and $4,249.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.48 or 0.03524244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00203535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030491 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00130077 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

