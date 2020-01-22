Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $532,021.00 and $264.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptohub, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.89 or 0.01212141 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031594 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000184 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000793 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 440,098,066 coins and its circulating supply is 414,837,630 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

