Pinnacle West Capital’s (PNW) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $97.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of PNW stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.57. The company had a trading volume of 642,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,938. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.05. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $99.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.07 and a 200-day moving average of $92.07.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $150,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,868.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.