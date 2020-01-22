Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $1,183,677.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,531.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $1,319,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 482,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,720.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $10,815,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $6,821,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,986,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,700,211. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 13.75, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

