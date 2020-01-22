Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to report sales of $2.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $2.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $9.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.99 billion to $11.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Howard Weil initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.78.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,181 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,319 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 94,824 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD opened at $147.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $114.79 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.90 and its 200-day moving average is $134.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

