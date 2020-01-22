Piper Sandler Raises Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $117.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COF. Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $4.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.91. 2,124,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $105.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $7,863,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,026 shares of company stock valued at $28,179,260 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

