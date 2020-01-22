Piper Sandler Raises Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target to $107.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.27% from the stock’s current price.

HSKA has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti boosted their price target on Heska from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

NASDAQ:HSKA traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.29. 529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,127. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.91 million, a P/E ratio of 228.52 and a beta of 1.10. Heska has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $110.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Heska had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heska will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heska by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Heska by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 448,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Heska by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,470 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

