Pirate Chain Price Reaches $0.0394 on Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $5.62 million and $44,747.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 25.1% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.23 or 0.03499465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00204127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030444 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129597 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 142,705,488 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.