Pirl Achieves Market Capitalization of $423,912.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $423,912.00 and $8,159.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 63,411,603 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial.

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

