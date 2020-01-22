Pivotal Research Boosts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $37.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Pivotal Research from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.97% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Aegis lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $34.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $52,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $540,207.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,661 shares of company stock worth $2,142,740. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 447.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 74,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.