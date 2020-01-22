Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

PZA stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,589. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1 year low of C$9.19 and a 1 year high of C$10.65. The stock has a market cap of $245.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$138.46 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.6613187 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2019, the company had 772 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

