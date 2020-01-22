PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Reaches Market Cap of $6,735.00

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $6,735.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io.

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

