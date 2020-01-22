Playkey (PKT) Market Cap Reaches $421,226.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, Playkey has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $421,226.00 and approximately $19,371.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey token can currently be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.70 or 0.03353353 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00202788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029808 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00127665 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io.

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

