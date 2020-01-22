Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $790-830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $821.36 million.Plexus also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.90 EPS.

NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.65. The company had a trading volume of 209,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,691. Plexus has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.41.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.02 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.43%. Plexus’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Plexus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

In other news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 27,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $2,038,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 211,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,492.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $951,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,665.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,293 shares of company stock valued at $14,551,812. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

