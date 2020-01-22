PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 164,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,286,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC stock opened at $151.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.66. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $565,747.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,623 shares of company stock worth $26,594,817. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

