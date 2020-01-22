Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Director Denver Lough Sells 10,000 Shares

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Director Denver Lough sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $41,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTE opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. Polarityte Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Polarityte Inc will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PTE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Polarityte from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Polarityte from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Polarityte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 24.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 988,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 196,956 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the third quarter worth $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 48.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 15,707 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 91.7% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 50.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.57% of the company’s stock.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

