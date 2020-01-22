Polis Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9,483.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Polis has a market capitalization of $7.79 million and approximately $9,483.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polis has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00009671 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,369,044 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.