Polymath (POLY) Achieves Market Cap of $9.24 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, Polymath has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and $4.68 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, LATOKEN, Koinex and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00660724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010503 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007961 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00033133 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,408,920 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, Bitbns, UEX, DDEX, LATOKEN, Binance, Upbit, Ethfinex, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

