PolySwarm Market Cap Reaches $2.80 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, TOPBTC, IDEX and HitBTC. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $26,658.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $290.89 or 0.03376489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00203026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00030062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127685 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io.

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TOPBTC, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.