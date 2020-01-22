PopularCoin (POP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.00

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. PopularCoin has a market cap of $81,242.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00663295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010477 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00053589 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000907 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00072995 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007879 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,991,283,567 coins. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

