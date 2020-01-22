POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Upgraded to Buy at Nomura

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PKX. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

PKX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.11. 4,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.16. POSCO has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $62.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.88.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in POSCO by 491.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in POSCO by 324.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

