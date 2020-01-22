Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Stock Price

Press coverage about Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) has been trending positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Rayonier earned a news sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Rayonier’s analysis:

RYN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 35,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,773. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $33.10.

RYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

