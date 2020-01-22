PotCoin (POT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,467.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $4,467.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Tux Exchange and Trade By Trade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,602.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.01926401 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $340.01 or 0.03952958 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00663295 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00745095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00103574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010477 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028871 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00588650 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,204,880 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Poloniex, CoinExchange and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

